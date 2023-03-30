Obituary – Emma Roselyn WIlliscroft

Emma Williscroft

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emma Williscroft at the age of 90 years.

Emma Roselyn Stout was the first born in her family on July 24, 1932, in High Prairie, AB to parents Samuel and Mildred (Shelton) Stout. She had a brother, Glenn Stout, and a sister, Vina (Smith).

Unfortunately for the family, Emma’s mother passed shortly after her sister was born. Her father, Samuel, remarried to Ruth Cleon. Together they welcomed a half brother Samuel (Warren) Stout, an adopted brother, Danny (Johnson)and two half sisters; Wilma (McDermott) and Bonita (Neufeld).

Emma met Jack (Swede) Williscroft when she was 15 years old at a local rodeo and was introduced to him by his sister, Maude. He ran horses in the races and needed a jockey as his had been injured and couldn’t ride. She was a good rider and was always up for a challenge. She ended up winning the race and his heart. They were later married on Oct. 23, 1952, at the Anglican Church in High Prairie.

On June 14, 1954, they moved 30 miles south of High Prairie to the area known as Banana Belt and started a homestead where she spent 68 years living in a place she described as “God’s Country”. Together they welcomed their eldest son, Ronald; daughter, Tammy (Melnyk) and twin sons, Gerry, and Gary.

Emma and Swede farmed their homestead planting crops, raising cattle and he often worked away operating his construction equipment. She spent her days keeping the household running and pitching in on the farm wherever she was needed. Sadly, an accident on the farm took her husband, Swede, after spending 24 years together.

Emma had a fun-loving spirit and kept all who knew her on their toes! She was a talented painter in both oil and watercolours. Many of her family have portraits she painted displayed proudly in their homes.

She spent many years bowling at the local bowling alley in Enilda and accomplished many victories with the trophies to prove it. She and her long-term partner, Trevor Morgan, went on many holidays together travelling across Canada and the United States. She and Trev loved to go to dances together with friends and played cards every week. She had a competitive side, and they never left a card game unfinished. They played for pennies that she kept in jars on her table.

She looked forward to helping the Royal Purple ladies prepare for the busy rodeo kitchen every summer. Emma enjoyed gardening and took great pleasure in her flowers. She loved all the birds that came to visit the many feeders she kept filled in her yard.

Emma adored her family and thought her grandchildren and great-grandchildren hung the moon. She led a busy life and still drove into town every week – even at 89 years old to visit with her friends and family.

She is predeceased by: her parents, Samuel (Ruth) and Mildred; along with her siblings, Glenn, Warren and Vina; her son, Ronald, and daughter-in-law, Judy.

She will be remembered by: her two sisters, Wilma and Bonnie; brother Danny; her two sons, Gerry (Verna), and Gary (JoAnn); daughter Tammy (Allan); daughter in-law Linda; grandson Robert (Esme) and their children Cacey, Josie, Helena and Clancy; granddaughter Jennifer (Tim) and their children Coleby (Tiffany) and Riley and his son, Rylan; grandson Darrell (Catarina); Ryan (Nicole); Jody and her daughter, Jocelyn; granddaughter Jenna (Ryan) and their children Sarah, Brody and Luke; grandson Riley (Lauren) and their children Annie and Ari; granddaughter Stephanie (Tyler) and their sons Jack and Henry; granddaughter Karla and her children Paydon and Bree; grandson Christopher (Chantelle) and their children Ella and James; and granddaughter Kylie; along with countless other family and friends.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Swede, in the St. Mark’s Anglican Cemetery.

A celebration of life to honour the life of Emma Williscroft will be held at the Banana Belt Hall on May 27, 2023, at 3 p.m.