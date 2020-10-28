Obituary – Garry David Welch

Garry David Welch

Dec. 26th, 1945

Oct. 10, 2020

Garry David Welch passed away in High Prairie Oct. 10, 2020 at the age of 74 years.



Garry worked in the oil and gas industry for years throughout Alberta, the Northwest Territories and the Artic, with several different companies and, lastly, retiring with Husky Energy.



A young man from Saskatchewan, eager and honest and unafraid of hard work, he became a swamper at an early age and continued as an oilfield contractor until retirement.



Garry was known to be stern and unyielding on the job when necessary but always just and fair. Through it all there were fellow workers and many friends like “Little Rosa” and the “Hag”.



For Garry, a sudden call to grab the ever-packed travel bag and hurry off to a waiting scene of action, was just part of life in the oilpatch.



He is survived by: his wife Fern; sons Darcy, Garrett and Derek; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Rather than mourn the absence of the flame – let’s celebrate how brightly it burned.”

Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.