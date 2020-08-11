Obituary – Gayso Matula

Gayso Matula

December 28, 1924

July 18, 2020

Gayso Matula, was born the youngest child of Jan (John) and Anna Matula on December 28, 1924, in Liptovska Osada, a village in Czechoslovakia (now the Slovak Republic).



Times were tough in the late 1920s and early 30s as work was hard to find in Europe at that time.



Everybody said, “Come to Canada, there’s a lot of work.”



That’s what John did, he came to this country, in 1927, to find employment that would earn him enough money to bring his family to Canada.



The family was comprised of two- or three –year-old Gayso, his mother, Anna, brother, Emil, and sister, Magdalena.



They arrived by ship, landing in the port of Quebec City, on September 20, 1929.



A long train ride across the country brought them to their farm near Brooks, Alberta.



It was a nice place, but droughts, at this period of time dubbed “the dirty 30s” was a hardship to be endured by all prairie farmers including the Matula family.



The skyline turned dark from drifting topsoil and dirt infiltrated every nook and cranny.



John couldn’t make any money farming in this parched land and the seed he had brought with him from Europe barely grew a crop adequate to replenish his seed stock.



He had worked in coal mines in Europe and turned to mining in the Canadian foothills to supplement the family income.



Also, one winter, he worked at a lumber mill around Faust, Alberta.



In the spring, he checked the ground, and said, “That’s nice soil along the lake, no gravel.”



By the middle of March, there was no snow around Brooks.



The horses and cattle were grazing; John decided enough was enough.



He sold his model T Ford for a $10 homestead claim north of Enilda.



He hacked a trail, using an ax, across the higher land through heavy timber, to be able to bring in what little machinery and supplies was coming from Brooks.



Later, the family arrived by train at Enilda.



It was 40 below and with three feet of snow! Anna was very disappointed; all she could see was bush, but they didn’t have any other options.



John’s farming career ended when he was struck by a falling tree limb and he had to be hospitalized in Edmonton for several years and where he eventually passed away.



Gayso was twelve years old, at the time of this accident.



He quit school to help his mother clear the land.



She would not give up!



It was just the two of them as his brother and sister had grown up and were on their own.



It was hard but they saved their money, bought cows that they were able to milk, shipped cream, fed and sold pigs and chickens with grain grown on those few acres.



Years earlier, on his voyage from Czechoslovakia, John had met a countryman, Joe Slanina.



They could converse in the same language (as neither spoke English) and both being miners eventually worked together in the mines, in the Alberta foothills, and became close friends.



Joe also moved to the High Prairie area and settled on a homestead south of town in Gilwood.



In 1932, when Gayso’s brother, Emil, was married, Joe’s eldest daughter, Mary, was the flower girl.



She was four years old and Gayso knew he had met the girl that he would marry – that little flower girl!



Gayso and Mary were married in 1947 and had a wonderful life together.



They raised twelve children and, while Gayso’s farm and family continued to expand, he supplemented his income by buying a brand new, although small, saw mill.



He hired men to work for him planing lumber and also hauling pulpwood with him, during the winter months, and helped him with farming in the summer.



He also ran his D-2 and later a D-4 Caterpillar opening up bush roads and pulpwood trails.



More land was cleared and, with some purchased from neighbors, eventually ending up with eight quarters of farm land which he owned and farmed until 2012 when he sold the farm to his son, Ron.



Mary and Gayso were devastated by the passing of their youngest son, Bobby, in 1988.



Alas, free from family responsibilities, they began to travel and enjoy their hard earned time away from the farm.



They made trips to Europe to see Gayso’s surviving sister, Helena, in the village where Gayso was born, and also travelled across Czechoslovakia to visit Mary’s relatives.



With friends and neighbors, they toured Southeast Asia, South America, Florida, the Caribbean, California and also relatives in Canada while their health permitted.



Mary died in 2006 and he travelled no more.



While she was alive, Gayso reveled in those things that Mary dared not do.



Among them was flying his ultralight with his buddies, Joe Kabat, Dick Hanson, John Kuefler, Jim Delorme and whoever came to visit that could take him for a “spin”.



He went parasailing and ballooning and had Mary video the experiences.



Gayso was videographer for many of their vacations and narrated the experiences for his family to see in later years.



His “near misses” were many but, after the sale of his farm, Gayso continued to be of assistance, during seeding and harvesting, until the age of almost 90.



It was decided, because of several small mishaps, that it was safer for Gayso to remain off of the machinery.



He would still supervise, from the distance of his Gator, as he found walking very difficult!



Ill health forced him into the hospital and eventually the J. B. Wood Extended Care in 2016 where he lived until his death at the age of 95 on July 18, 2020.



It is noted that he was the eldest farmer from Big Meadow at the time of his passing.



He will be sadly missed by his very large family and many good friends and neighbors.



His children include: Margaret (Tony) Cifranic, Joe (Cathie Morgan Matula), Vic (Kathy), Dave (partner Marie) Tony, Irene (Ken) Ragan, Ron (Claudia), Elizabeth, Fran, Donna (Mike) Stourac, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



His family, would like to thank the Chapel of Memories and Father Lawrence Odoemena, who conducted the funeral service.



For Dr. Laughlin and the staff at J.B. Wood Extended Care who cared for him in his failing years, there is a special place in heaven for you, who give so unselfishly of yourselves, looking after the ill and the elderly who can no longer look after themselves!



Gayso lived a good, long life, well lived, and his legacy will carry on.