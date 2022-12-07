Obituary – George Odilon Hopkins

George Hopkins

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George Hopkins on Nov. 12, 2022. George was pre-deceased by his parents George Hopkins Sr. and Therese Hopkins, Brother Henry Hopkins, and daughter Judy Hopkins.

George owned his own trucking company and spent many of his years on the road working as a trucker, hauling logs, gravel and dirt. In his spare time, George enjoyed being in the outdoors camping, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family and friends.

George was devoted to his wife and children. George will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by: his wife, Ivy Hopkins; daughters Connie Hopkins (Robert), Cathy Hewko (Doug), Georgette Hopkins, and Linda Cardinal (Terry); his brother, Ernie Hopkins (Sandra); his sisters, Marion Ezelyk (Randy) and Doreen Beaudoin; his numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

With respect to George’s wishes, there will be no celebration of life or church service. The family will be doing a burial of his ashes at a later date.