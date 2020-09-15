Obituary – Gerda Krohn

Gerda Krohn

On Sept. 7, 2020, Gerda Krohn, of High Prairie, passed away at the age of 79 years.



She was born in Germany in 1940, and emigrated to Canada in 1982. She lived in the Rocky Mountain House area until 1990 and had lived in the High Prairie area ever since.



Gerda loved to work, cook, and live on the farm until she had her stroke in 2006.



In 2007, her husband, Peter, passed away.



She is survived by: her son Burk, daughter-in-law Cathleen; many relatives in Germany, and many friends.



Gerda, we love you, miss you, and you will be with us forever.



Gerda’s wishes were to be cremated.



The family thanks the staff at J.B. Wood Continuing Care for their compassion and excellent care during Gerda’s stay.