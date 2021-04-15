Obituary – Germaine Sarah Turcotte

Germaine Turcotte

1932 – 2021

The family of Germaine Sarah Turcotte, of Stony Plain, AB, announces her passing on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 88 years.



Germaine leaves behind her children: Claude [Becky], Denise [Don], Diane [Raymond], and Marcel [Lynda]; grandchildren: Geoff [Louise], Monique [Dallas], Patrice [Melissa], Renelle [Adam], Liane [Josh], Lindsay, Bradley [Elise], Dillon [Kat], Nathan, and Richard; great-grandchildren: Sydney, Sawyer, Lili, Luc, Liam, Leia, Théo, Patrick, Cherysh, Lennon, Parker, and Marek, along with numerous nieces and nephews, as well as friends and neighbours in the Grande Prairie and Smoky River area.



She was predeceased by her loving husband Anatole; her parents William and Rose Anna Brulotte, and survived her 10 siblings.



A private family gathering will take place in the near future at the High Prairie Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made in Germaine’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, #144, 5241 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton, AB. T6H 5G8.



Tributes may be left at www.parklandfuneralservices.com