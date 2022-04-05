Obituary – Gertrude Benoit

Gertrude Benoit



Gertrude Benoit [nee Côté), long-time resident of Donnelly, AB, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 in McLennan at the age of 96 years.

Gertrude was a well-loved teacher for 32 years. Music played an important part of her life. Every one of her students will remember the interactive Christmas concerts, with musical instruments. As an educator, she believed she could turn any child into the love of learning.

She enjoyed anything that said arts and crafts, be it quilting, sewing, leather work and gardening. She tried everything new; she enjoyed traveling, fishing and playing cards.

Gertrude was predeceased by: her husband Sylvio [1973]; sons Paul [2006] and Roger [2012].

She is survived by her children and their families: Laurent, Louise, Gérard, Evelyne and Cécile.

Donations can be made to Société Historique et Généal-ogique de Smoky River [C.P. 224, Donnelly, AB, T0H 1G0].

A funeral mass was held at Paroisse Sacré-Coeur de Jésus Parish in Donnelly on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.