Obituary – Gilbert “Tippy” Jacobsen

Gilbert Jacobsen

1926-2020

With love and gratitude of a long life well lived, Gilbert “Tippy” Jacobsen’s family sadly announces his passing at the age of 94.



He is lovingly remembered by his son Alan [Kate], daughter Sharon [Rod], four grandchildren [Maury, Jonathan, Talis, and Mikka] and four great- grandchildren.



Tip is survived by his five sisters: Alice, Dorothy, Esther, Eleanor, Donna; and many nephews and nieces.



He is pre-deceased by his wife, Stella, and son Karl.



Tip was born is Saskatchewan and moved to High Prairie in 1945 with his parents and siblings. There he met and married Stella Konelsky. They spent the next 60 years contributing to the community while raising their family.



Tippy enjoyed gardening [for Stella] and in his free time he loved hunting, he was a founding member of NWHA, fishing and playing cards with both his friends and his grandsons. Tippy was also an active member of the Elks; he and his fellow members helped introduce pro rodeo to High Prairie.



After Stella’s passing he moved to St. Albert to be closer to family. In St. Albert, he met a wonderful group of people from his condo who helped him transition to city life with cards and hockey.



Tippy enjoyed an active life – hunting and fishing until age 93 – with the help of his nephew, Bert, ensuring the hunt went on.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alberta Diabetes Association or a charity of one’s choice.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.