Obituary – Gladys Leganchuk

Gladys Leganchuk May 28, 1929 – Nov. 19, 2023

With great sadness the family of Gladys Leganchuk, of High Prairie, would like to share her passing on Nov. 19, 2023, at the age of 94 years.

Gladys was the first born child of Alex and Pauline Marczyk. Her parents arrived in Canada from Ukraine in 1929. She was born a few days thereafter in Saskatoon, on a train crossing the Prairies.

Gladys married Maurice Leganchuk on Oct. 20, 1948 and was blessed with four children: Samuel, Sharon, Carol and Charles.

Gladys is predeceased by her loving husband and her son Samuel.

She is survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild.

Gladys worked as a cook at the High Prairie Hospital, where she is still renowned for her famous cinnamon bus and compassionate nature. Her love of flowers and gardening brought the young and old to visit and relax with a cup of tea and fresh baking.

Gladys will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. As per her wishes, her ashes will be spread alongside her beloved husband at the Heart River Cemetery.