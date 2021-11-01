Obituary – Harold C. Poole

Harold C. Poole

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a long-time resident of High Prairie.

Harold Poole – loving, and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, and friend – passed away on Oct. 3, 2021, in High Prairie at the age of 89 years.

Harold was born Sept. 20, 1932 at Channel. N.L.

In 2015 he found himself officially semi-retired after being his own boss for over 30 years.

Harold was a youth worker for a short time at the Youth Assessment Centre. Before that he spent over 20 years with the Hudson’s Bay Company where he was stationed in different locations throughout northern Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. High Prairie was one of those locations and Harold happened to be appointed there twice.

His first posting to High Prairie was in 1959 and lasted just over a year. He met Janet that fall. They exchanged wedding vows the following summer at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie.

His second posting was in 1972. This time they stayed, raised their family, and called High Prairie home.

Harold wasn’t much of a hobbyist. Family and friends were his primary interests. Over his lifetime Harold met several good people and was especially grateful for those that became friends.

Mr. Poole is survived by, and will be missed by: his wife Janet, daughter Marjorie, sons Dorman and Shaun, three grandchildren and two beautiful great-granddaughters.

With a small gathering of family, funeral services for the late Harold Poole were held Oct. 18, 2021, at St. Mark’s Anglican Church with Canon Peter Clarke officiating.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of Memories Funeral Homes.