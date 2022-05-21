Obituary – Harold [Howie] Hawe

Harold [Howie] Hawe

It is with much sadness that family and friends announce the passing of Harold [Howie] Fredrick Hawe at the Peace River Hospital on April 30, 2022 at the age of 66 years.

Howie was born on Nov. 21, 1955, the fourth of six children born to Eugene and Georgina Hawe, in Brantford, Ont. where he attended school.

He worked in a foundry and as a farmhand before moving to Calgary where he worked for CP Rail. Later, he moved to the Peace Country where he worked oilfield jobs, for Revelstoke Lumber Company and for UFA Farm Supply. For the last 20 years he worked for Alberta Health Services driving the laundry and supply truck from Peace River Hospital to Manning, High Prairie and Grande Prairie hospitals and all the hospitals in-between.

He made friends everywhere he went and welcomed many of them to his farm for barbecues or a pig roast. In his spare time, he tended to his chickens and his garden and played baseball in the summer and curling in the winter. He loved to fish and was licensed to stock his dugout with carp, Arctic char, and three kinds of trout.

Howie loved watching sports, especially hockey, and although he found his long-term home in the West, he remained a Toronto Maple Leafs fan for the rest of his life. He was involved with the Warrensville Hall, always cooking for the numerous pancake breakfasts, the Warrensville Fire Department, the Grimshaw Recreation Board, and County of Northern Lights South Recreation Board.

Howie did not travel much with the exception of two trips to Thailand in 2018 and 2019. While there he sent many pictures of his adventures to his friends back home.

Howie married in 1981 and in June 1982 he became father to his son, Jessie, who was sadly lost due to illness just four years later.

He was also predeceased by: his parents, Eugene and Georgina; and sisters Jackie and Barbara.

Howie is survived by: brothers Jim [Karen] and Robert; and sister Sandy [Dave] Ellins; and nephews and nieces.

He will be remembered for the way he reached out to people, his jokes, and his daily weather and road reports and so much more. He will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 253 in Grimshaw on June 4, 2022 at 2 p.m., reception to follow.