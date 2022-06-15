Obituary – Helen Stella Muller

Helen Muller

Helen Stella Muller [nee Kalita], wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend, was born on Aug. 27, 1938 to Fred and Katie Kalita in High Prairie.

She became an angel on April 27, 2022 when the Lord took her to heaven at the age of 83 years.

She was the youngest of two sisters, Olga and Sophie, and her three brothers: John, Mike and Carson. She was raised by her siblings as her parents passed when she was young.

Helen attended Prairie River School until Grade 9 when she chose to leave to help babysit for a family member. She also babysat for many members of the community.

In 1956, Helen met the love of her life, Joe, and they were married Oct. 11, 1958 at the Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie. They lived in High Prairie and together raised five children: Kathy, Debbie, Edward, Richard and Bernadine.

During the years Helen moved from town to the farm and then back into town and always made the best of what God had given her. She travelled with Joe to Hawaii, Alaska, Churchill, South Dakota and to visit family far and near.

Helen enjoyed sewing and making many quilts from recycled material. She also enjoyed camping and had a seasonal site at Shaw’s Point. She did some bowling at the Enilda Bowling Alley. She loved to play cards and won most of the games. A few more activities Helen enjoyed were yard sales, knitting and crocheting. She always had several projects on the go.

After her husband’s passing she lived in the family home until 2020. At that time she moved into Pleasantview Lodge. As Helen’s health started to fail, she was in and out of hospital and in the early hours of April 27, 2022, at her home, she died peacefully at the age of 83 years.

She will be sadly missed and forever loved by: Kathy, Lee [Nan], Michael [Krista], Delani, Crystal [Mathew], Anna, Joseph, Gerard, Nicole [Pete], Ainslie, Peter, Debbie [Frank], Pamela [Stephen], Mitchell [Courtney], Kail, Kamryn, Edward, Blake [Brendon], Oliver, Richard [Arlene], Ashley [Dustin], Carter, Addison, Anders, Liam, Charlotte, Brittney [Craig], Isla, Tyler, Jake, Faith, Bernadine [Rick], Ryan [Shontelle], Kimberly [James], and Luna; her brothers, Mike and Carson; her sister, Olga; and many relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by: her husband, Joe; her parents, Fred and Katie; father and mother-in-law, George and Margaret; sister Sophie; brother John; son-in-law Garry; sisters-in-law Yvonne, Barbara, Dorothy, Millie and Annie; brothers-in-law Joe, Maurice, Leonard, Donald, Neil, Leo and Albert; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen will forever remain in our hearts. Her wings were ready but our hearts were not.