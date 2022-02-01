Obituary – Ida Louise Welch

Ida Louise Welch

Ida Louise Welch, long time resident of McLennan, AB passed away at the age of 65 years on Jan. 12, 2022.

Ida was born June 21, 1956 in McLennan, AB.

Ida was a mom, a Memere and an avid community volunteer. She enjoyed working with the community’s youth and seniors.

She was predeceased by her father, Armand; husband, Greg; and sons, Trevor and Peter.

Ida is survived by her mom, brothers and sister, son Alec, grandchildren and many friends.

A memorial service for the late Ida Welch will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at St. John the Baptist Cathedral in McLennan, AB at 2 pm.