Obituary – Irene Ann Cook

Irene Ann Cook

“In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place no one else will fill.”

The world lost a beloved mother on Dec. 20, 2021.

Irene Ann Cook battled cancer, but it didn’t stop her from being the best mother and grandmother. Irene passed away peacefully in High Prairie hospital surrounded by her family.

Irene worked as a personal care aide at J.B Wood Nursing Home, providing kind words and a loving presence to the residents. Her colleagues knew her as a kind soul, always willing to lend a hand.

Irene tirelessly worked countless events cooking/cleaning/decorating for the Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle, where she was a member. In her spare time, Irene could be found knitting slippers.

Irene is survived by her children: Karen [Lorne], Shirley [Cordell], Steve [Kathy]; her siblings: Amie [Martha], Tony [Darlene], Mike, Marlene [Lloyd]; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Irene is preceded in death by: her husband Hugh, her son Norman, her brother Bennie, her sister Barb, and her parents Kay and Joe.

Friends are invited to a celebration of life for Irene on Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. at Triangle Hall.