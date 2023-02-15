Obituary – James “Jim” Stokes

James Stokes

James Stokes, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 87 years.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1935 near Enilda, Alta., to English immigrant parents and was the third youngest of nine siblings.

Jim was raised on a homestead south of Enilda and was instilled with a strong work ethic and sense of community from a young age. He briefly worked at Swansons Lumber before settling into a life of ranching and grain farming. He and his wife, Anna, raised three children and were active in the community, including minor hockey and St. Mark’s Anglican Church, where Jim served as a lay reader.

Jim will be fondly remembered: by his wife of 55 years, Anna: and his children Dave (Brenda), John (Joyce), and Polly (Lars), and his six grandchildren, Tyrel, Tierra, Talon, Larkin, Tanner, and Linnea.

A funeral will be held in Jim’s memory at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie, Alta., on Monday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the High Prairie & District Holistic Palliative Care Society or St. Mark’s Anglican Church Trust Fund.

Jim will be greatly missed, but his legacy of hard work, dedication, and love for his family and community will live on.