Obituary – Jim Michael Frantik

Jim Frantik

Jim [James] Michael Frantik passed away on Jan. 8 in Edmonton at the age of 67 years. He was surrounded with love by his wife Lorraine and three daughters: Christina, Sheena, and Tannis.



Jim was known for his friendly nature; he had the ability to connect, get along, and talk with anyone at any time. He will be forever remembered for his humour and never being at a loss for words.



Jim was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He never hesitated to lend anyone a helping hand.



Jim spent much of his life outdoors either through his work or through his hobbies such as gardening and birdwatching. He had a strong connection and love of animals, plants, and trees. His knowledge in these areas was second to none and was never short of a story about his experiences or advice for others. He was also devoted to his faith and his church community.



Jim was incredibly proud of his time spent with the volunteer fire department in High Prairie, as well as his work with Search and Rescue. He dedicated over 20 years to wildlands firefighting. He was known as a leader who always remained calm and helped others to feel safe and protected. He received awards and recognition from the province for his devotion and commitment to saving and protecting communities and Albertans.



Throughout all his achievements in life he was mostly proud of his family. He was a proud father and even prouder grandfather.



Jim will be missed and lovingly remembered by: his wife Lorraine; daughters Christina [Jim), Sheena [Ben], and Tannis [David]; grandchildren Logan, Owen, Dexter, Frankie, and Eloise. Nat [Theresa]; siblings Bob, Maria, and Michelle; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends.



Jim was predeceased by: his parents, Jim and Elaine; and brothers Charlie and Ed.



A private funeral service will be taking place with interment to follow in the Leoville Cemetery, SK. A link of the funeral service will be available online in Jim’s obituary notice on www.reflections funeral.com or facebook.com/vermilionreflectionsfuneral by Saturday, Jan. 16.



Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to the Search and Rescue Alberta. Online donations can be completed at http://saral berta.ca



Reflections Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd. In care of arrangements.



Condolences may be provided to the family at www.reflectionsfuneral.com or www.beaulacfu neralhome.com