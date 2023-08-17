Obituary – Joanie Elizabeth McLean

Joanie McLean

It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow, that we announce the passing of our beautiful Angel Joanie Elizabeth McLean on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in High Prairie.

We remember and celebrate the extraordinary life of Joanie, her presence touched each and every one of us in ways beyond measure.

There are stars that shine brighter, certain souls who leave an everlasting mark on the world around them, a truly extraordinary woman whose presence brightens the lives of all fortunate enough to know her.

Joanie was born April 1, 1946 in Ponoka, AB to parents Lawrence and Doris Saunders. Joanie was a special addition to her sister Margie and brothers Gordie and Ray.

Joanie married Jimmy McLean in Edmonton, AB on Oct. 16, 1967 and enjoyed building a beautiful life together. Their marriage was filled with love, laughter and a shared love of many pets that meant the world to them. Their love and caring of many friends, and commitment to the community and surrounding area. They enjoyed summers at the golf course, and winters at the old Sports Palace and curling rink. Watching countless hours of “my” Jimmy playing or coaching hockey. Sitting in many hockey arenas across the North Peace cheering on their Regals or Lakeland Eagles and many other minor hockey teams.

Joanie started her career in High Prairie at The Style Beauty Shop after completing her training at Marvel Hairdressing College. Joanie’s career spanned almost 50 years leaving a legacy of beautifying an entire community but also one of deep, meaningful connection and relationships to her coworkers, clients and friends. The ripple effect of her work extends far beyond the styling chair; it lives on in the countless lives she touched, her infectious laugh which was impossible to not join in when heard, and the kindness and generosity she shared with each and every one of us. Joanie was the most beautiful, classy lady you would ever meet, her taste was impeccable and would never be seen without looking like a million dollars.

Joanie will forever be lovingly remembered by her Jimmy, her sister-in-laws Sharon McLean and Yvonne McLean, brother-in-law Marvin Schweitz and niece Karen-Anne, and many other nieces and nephews and, of course, everyone blessed enough to have been a part of Joanie’s life.

Joanie’s Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Elks Hall at the Rodeo Grounds. Please join us in celebrating storytelling, and telling a joke or two while we remember the beautiful life of Joanie Elizabeth McLean.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the medical staff who provided exceptional and compassionate care during Joanie’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society as an expression of sympathy.