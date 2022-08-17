Obituary – Joseph Jean “Herve” Benoit

Joseph Jean “Herve” Benoit

Herve Benoit of St. Albert died peacefully on August 6, 2022 in his room at the Youville Home.

He is predeceased by his parents Donat and Herveline (Colliou) Benoit, his step-mother Alice Blanchette Benoit and his older brothers Denis and Raymond. He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years Noella, his son Clement and his daughter Rachel Marzotko, son-in-law Michael Marzotko and his grand children Alexander (Dana) Marzotko, Nicholas Marzotko, and Catherine Marzotko. He is also survived by a host of extended family.

Known to family and friends as Herve he was born in McLennan, Alberta and grew up on the family farms near Jean-Cote, Alberta and then near Girouxville, Alberta. In August 1963, he married Noella Houle. Herve’s first career had him teaching school. He taught in Girouxville, Jean-Cote, McLennan, Guy, and Whitecourt. In the early 1970s, he changed careers and obtained his Journeyman Cook accreditation from N.A.I.T. Upon completing his certificate, he worked in the food services industry as both a restaurant manager and cook until he retired. He loved to play cards and games with friends and family, plant and keep his garden and tend his flowers. Later in life he groomed his artistic flair through drawing, oil and water-colour painting.

Herve was loved by everyone he met. His positive attitude overflowed. His wife’s family appreciated his deep love and tender care of his wife Noella through her medical issues. Care providers in all the seniors’ residences he lived in enjoyed his jovial personality.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Albert Funeral Home, 9 Muir Drive, St. Albert. Cremation will take place with final resting place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada in lieu of flowers would be appreciated by the family.

