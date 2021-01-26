Obituary – Kelly William Milner

Kelly Milner

On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, Kelly William Milner, loving husband and amazing father of two, passed away at the age of 30 years.



Kelly was quiet, but sharp. He loved his family, farming and music. He was quiet with a quick wit, infectious smile, and unforgettable kind and compassionate spirit.



Kelly was born Dec. 14, 1990 in High Prairie, to Bill and Patty [Kasinec] Milner. Kelly completed Grades 1 to 12 at St. Andrew’s Catholic School. He participated in 4-H. He continued his post secondary education at NAIT where he completed his Journeyman Carpentry.



Kelly was a hard worker, as a young man he worked at Home Hardware, and later for Tervita Corporation as a Plant Operator in High Prairie, and most recently in Rainbow Lake.



On the love-filled day of June 8, 2019, Kelly and Kay Moalosane wed in Calgary, Alberta.



Kelly had passion for farming and building and selling structures. He was brilliant, and combined his two favourite hobbies to create an extraordinary life that he loved. One of his favourite things to do was going to auctions and buy and sell farm equipment/materials.



Kelly is survived by: his wife Kay; two children Hugh, five years, and Ella, 18 months; his parents Bill and Patty; maternal grandmother Rose; his brother Joey [Alicia]; nephew Bentley; niece Bailey; and many more family members.



Kelly was the heart, the calm, the peace, and the glue of his family and a wonderful friend. He will be forever missed but he will never, ever be forgotten.



We hope to do a celebration of life at a later date. We would like to thank our community for their support.