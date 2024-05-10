Obituary – Kristel Ann (Fisher) Laderoute

Kristel Laderoute

Sept. 22, 1975 – March 28, 2024

Kristel Ann (Fisher) Laderoute was born Sept. 22, 1975 in High Prairie, AB to Nancy and Ron Fisher. She passed away on March 28, 2024 at the age of 48 years.

Kristel’s childhood was spent on the farm in Salt Prairie, surrounded by numerous animals including beloved Shetland ponies, goats, horses, and rabbits. She inherited her mother’s love for horses and won many ribbons and trophies at local fairs for showing horses and for best costume (horse and rider). Throughout her life, Kristel had many pets and maintained her love for all creatures.

Kristel was an only child for her first five years until her sister Valene joined the family and very soon, they were inseparable – at play time and doing chores and wearing matching outfits. Kristel loved her baby sister and had a real love for the outdoors but also enjoyed long hours of dancing, singing, and writing songs, even recording a little radio show where she was the host and star. She would also organize classes with lessons for all her stuffed animals and Valene.

She was obviously a leader and an educator in training.

After attending school in Grouard and finishing high school in High Prairie, Kristel completed the hairstyling program at Northern Lakes College. She gained experience at a few different salons before setting up her own business, the New Twist, where she enjoyed a regular and satisfied clientele in a very stylishly decorated location.

In 1994, Kristel welcomed her baby boy, Rhiley, and life was never the same. She absolutely adored her son and provided for his every need, paying special attention to his appearance as he was always the best dressed baby around.

In 2005, Kristel married Flarry, the love of her life and her best friend and was happy to expand her family and welcome Shandon and A.J. as her sons and brothers to Rhiley. The boys completed the family and there would be many happy times spent in and around their Enilda home, and with extended family in Gift Lake and Gilwood.

Kristel was incredibly proud of all three boys and played a huge role in her nieces’ and nephews’ lives as well. She was a loving mother and an amazing auntie and her passing leaves a huge and irreplaceable hole. She was very involved in all of their sports over the years, with a special love of baseball as she took on the role of team mom, usually having three or four extra players staying with them on the road. This included feeding the entire team a slow cooker meal off the tailgate of their vehicle after the games.

Kristel brought her energy and passion to everything she did. This included planning birthday parties, holiday gatherings, and weddings to being a committed and dedicated student to community work and volunteering. She was not afraid of hard work, and she had many accomplishments including her learning journey beginning as an Educational Assistant at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie and for a time at Joussard School.

In 2007, she started as kindergarten instructor at Northland School in Grouard. After obtaining a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta in 2013, she returned to Grouard to teach students in Grade 3 and Grade 4. In an impressively short time, Kristel went on to become the principal of Gift Lake School in 2019. She was a formidable and loved professional who always went above and beyond for her students. Staff and students alike looked up to Kristel, relied on her, and loved her. These were some of her most treasured and fulfilling years.

Never one to sit idle, she was an active member of the Northland Local ATA, where she started as a school representative and then took on the role of the convention representative which she excelled at, eventually moving up to win the vote for ATA president in 2019. She was a fierce advocate of teachers’ rights regardless of there being a potential cost to herself. It was with integrity and weighing moral costs that Kristel recently found herself choosing to resign from her position but was looking forward to embarking on a new chapter and spending more time with her grandchildren who brought her so much joy.

She could have chosen to pursue her many talents and hobbies. Kristel was gifted with being creative and artistic and she loved making things for herself, but especially for others. It brought her much joy to create something she thought up and designed herself. She found creative ways to express who she was and has left us all with many gifts, not the least of which are all the precious memories.

The fact that Kristel was over the moon excited when her grandchildren came along shows she had a real love for life and all it could offer. Whatever heaviness she lived with, she also took real joy in the little moments, and she celebrated the milestones, she lived her life to the fullest, enjoyed her leisure time and travel, and time with friends. She could laugh at herself, she had a sharp wit and she could easily make others laugh, and she was so much fun to be around. Her infectious smile was an outward reflection of the beautiful person inside. She loved her family and was proud of where she came from, and she was careful to instil that pride in her children.

Kristel wore her heart on her sleeve and taught her children how to stand up for themselves but also the value of being a caring person. Kristel was a kind soul, she took thoughtfulness and generosity to an art form, and she was a friend to many. She touched so many lives, and she leaves an incredible legacy. Our lives are forever changed by her loss, she will be truly missed and always loved past the moon and the sun and the stars.

Kristel is survived by her husband Flarry Laderoute; sons Rhiley (Shanaya) Laderoute, Shandon, and A.J.; sister Valene (Jamie Chalifoux) Fisher; mother Nancy Fisher; and grandchildren Justice, Saber, and Halyn, her nephew Hudson and niece Jewel.

Kristel was predeceased by her father, Ron Fisher, her grandparents William and Mary Babcock, her grandparents Michael and Helen Fisher, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.