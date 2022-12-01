Obituary – Lawrence (Boy) Anderson

Lawrence Anderson

Lawrence (Boy) Anderson was born on March 31, 1952, to Louis and Clara Anderson of Peavine. He was one of 11 children.

Lawrence worked side-by-side with his father creating the family homestead, and eventually the homestead he lived with his wife, Gloria, and their children: Joanne, Val and Lawrence Jr.

He created a beautiful farm and farmed alongside his father, Louis, and brother, Glen; they helped each other and leaned on one another over the years.

The evidence of their hard work can be appreciated by the beautiful farming land they helped each other build over the years.

Lawrence worked for many years alongside his brothers Glen and Claude, building homes in the Peavine community. As well, he built homes in the community of Grouard.

Sadly, Lawrence succumbed to a short battle with cancer that had started in his pancreas, and spread to his liver and lungs.

His battle was short-lived, and with the gracious support from family, friends and community members during the fundraisers, this helped to ensure his celebration of life was a beautiful tribute to him. His last fundraiser that was attended by so many who loved him and that went ahead as scheduled the day after his passing was such an honour to the character and selflessness that was the epitome of who Lawrence was.

Lawrence created a special bond with each and every one of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews throughout his life, and played such a vital role in their lives.

Lawrence is predeceased by: his father, Louis Anderson; mother, Clara Anderson (Shaw); stepmother, Mable Carifelle; sister, Violet Chalifoux; brother, Fred Belcourt; as well as nephews Chris, Darrell, and Jeremy; great-nieces and great-nephews; and granddaughter, baby Elise.

Lawrence is survived by his children: Joanne, Valene, Lawrence Junior and their families; wife Gloria Anderson; brothers Glen and Claude and their families; sisters Dorothy, Thelma, Sandra, Eileen, Lorraine, Adele and Sharon and their families. As well as his uncle, Louis Bellerose, mother-in-law Georgina, brothers- and sisters-in-laws, and numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives throughout the area.

We wish to express our gratitude for the kind and caring messages, words of comfort that you shared with our family during our loss. The support that we received from our community, friends and family has been so graciously heartfelt. Our father was such a kind and caring man, we knew that he held a special place in your heart, played a vital role in your lives and made a huge impact on his farming friends and families.

The community of Peavine will also mourn the loss of a selfless man who went above and beyond to make sure that others were never left in the cold during extreme temperatures, always ensuring their furnaces were relit. He had wonderful connections that helped Peavine to prosper and grow. His hard work and dedication can be spotted in many of the homes that he built throughout the community.

Lawrence’s beautiful smile and sense of humour will be sadly missed. The condolences that we have graciously received have proven that our father will be greatly missed.

We are appreciative of the care that he received during his passing. The staff at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre were so kind and patient.

Thank you for the care you provided to our father at his passing.

Quinn and Rena at the Chapel of Memories for all the arrangements and the kindness you gave our family.

Honoring our wishes and ensuring our father had his last trip to our family farm, as well as his final tractor ride to his resting place was a wonderful tribute to his love of farming. Your understanding can never be measured and it helped us to peacefully lay our father to rest.

A special thank you to the numerous businesses in High Prairie and area for all the kindness and support you have shown Lawrence throughout the years.

A special thank you to his nieces and nephews, and family who worked hard to honour his life and give him a beautiful goodbye, this will always be a beautiful reflection of the bond he shared with you. Thank you all so much for all that you have done to make his celebration of life memorable.

On behalf of our mother, Gloria, and our families, we express our appreciation for your kindness. – Joanne, Lawrence Jr. and Val.