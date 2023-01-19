Obituary – Lennart Hubert Marx

Lennart Marx

Lennart Hubert Marx, of Calgary, AB passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 81 years after a long decline in health. He was a remarkable man who leaves behind a legacy of accomplishments and memories.

Len was born on March 5, 1941 in High Prairie to Fred and Marta (Ledig) Marx. He grew up helping with the family farm along with his two brothers and sister. After graduating from High Prairie High School in 1959, he went on to attend pre-medicine and medical school at the University of Alberta, graduating in 1965. Len completed his internship at Calgary General Hospital followed by a Clinical and Anatomical Pathology Residency at the University of Miami where he was Chief Resident.

Returning to Calgary in 1975, Len held numerous leadership positions and served on many committees throughout his illustrious career. He was particularly proud of his many years chairing the Southern Alberta Breast Tumor Panel and his role as Medical Director of the Blood Bank at Calgary General Hospital from 1975-89.

In addition, Len co-directed Associated Clinical Pathologists, the premier clinical laboratory testing and surgical pathology facility in Calgary from 1975-95. Len also edited the first four editions of Blood Bank Standards used all across Canada. He excelled in the sub-specialty of dermatopathology, providing the highest level of services to the physicians and patients of Calgary.

Following his retirement from medicine, Len went on to become extremely successful in real estate investment and building construction. He had incredible foresight to develop and invest in Cochrane.

Additionally, Len had an incredibly diverse array of interests over his lifetime including stamp collecting, gem cutting and curling. He could identify every plant he saw and loved to teach his grandkids while on nature walks. His treasure hunts were legendary.

Len was well-known as a prolific reader and could speak with authority on almost any topic, from history to physics string theory. He developed a love of cooking and co-authored two cookbooks, working on a third at the time of his death.

Len also loved to travel and visited many countries with his wife, Sylvia. He particularly loved hiking in Arizona and Utah, having explored many national and state parks over the years.

Len was a brilliant yet humble man who was most at home at his cabin in Water Valley, reading a book with a glass of wine or cognac. He was a generous friend to many and a wonderful father. He was an amazing grandfather and loved spending time with his seven grandkids who he was so proud of. Len always had a word of advice or encouragement and inspired all those around him to strive to be their best.

Len is survived by: his children, Darryl Marx and Marnie (Gil) Titsch; grandchildren Matthew, Daniel, and Caleb Marx; and Tyler, Daisy, Kyle and Chloe Titsch; sister Cindy Wild; brother Erwyn Marx.

Len was predeceased by: his beloved wife, Sylvia; parents Fred and Marta Marx; and his brother, Will Marx.