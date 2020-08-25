Obituary – Leonard Milbert Burback

Leonard Burback

The family of Leonard Milbert Burback sadly announces his passing on Aug. 16, 2020, at the age of 89 years.



At the time of his passing, he was a resident at the J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie.



Leonard Milbert Burback was born Jan. 19, 1931 on the family farm near Runnymede, Sask. to Molly and Jack Burback. He was number six of 10 children.



Leonard married Irene Branconnier on Nov. 24, 1951. They raised five children: Shirley, Glenn, Marilyn, Duane and Wanda. Leonard worked most years in construction in Manitoba in the Swan River, Portage La Prairie, and Winnipeg areas.



In the summer of 1965 Leonard and Irene moved to High Prairie where Irene was employed as a teacher at the High Prairie Elementary School. Leonard started his own construction/concrete business building basements, driveways and sidewalks in the summers. In the winters, he worked on his trapline in Salt Prairie and eventually gave trapping up to become a fur buyer.



Leonard enjoyed life, especially the outdoors. He had a great sense of humour, loved music and sang and played guitar and banjo. Most of all he enjoyed and loved his grandchildren. He spent many hours on the floor playing with them when they were babies, then as they grew older fishing, hunting, biking or just going for a walk to be with them.



Leonard will be remembered by his daughters Shirley [Eduardo] Diaz of Calgary, Marilyn [Louis] Delorme of High Prairie, and Wanda June of Edmonton. His sons Glenn of Whitehorse, YK and Duane [Dorothy] of Kamloops, BC. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, his sister Evelyn of Yorkton, SK, brothers Herman [Sexsmith, AB] and Norman [May] of Windsor, ON.



Leonard was predeceased by his wife, Irene, who passed in 2014. Also, his parents Jack and Molly Burback, brothers Albert, Fred, Mervin, and sisters Irene, Alvina, and Mabel.



The family would like to thank Dr. Osa, and the staff of the J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre. Your kindness and care given to Leonard during his residence is appreciated and will not be forgotten.



To celebrate Leonard’s life, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. No flowers or donations please. Instead, the family would like everyone to take a minute and contact an elderly relative or friend. This is such a difficult time for them, let them know how much they are thought of and appreciated.