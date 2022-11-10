Obituary – Lillian Hachey

Lillian Hachey

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lillian Hachey (née Doran) at the Hythe Continuing Care Centre after a long struggle with dementia. We are grateful for the wonderful care the staff in Hythe gave to her.

Lillian was born in McLennan and graduated from Ecole Routhier School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerry, in June of 1960. She worked as a teller and a credit manager at the Alberta Treasury Branch in Peace River and the Alberta Treasury Branch and Bank of Montreal in Falher.

She also ran the family beekeeping business with Gerry, managing the honey extraction plant as well as doing the bookkeeping for the business. She also worked as a bookkeeper for the Esso bulk station and then the Petro-Can bulk stations in Falher until she retired.

In her free time, Lillian loved to do crafts, sewing projects, cross-stitching projects, oil paintings and crossword puzzles. She was also an avid sports fan and loved to watch tennis, CFL football, curling, hockey, and the Olympics. She was a baker, making homemade oatmeal cookies on a weekly basis and at Christmas time, she baked the best Christmas goodies and tourtière (meat pies). She was also a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary at the McLennan hospital.

She was a loving wife and mother and always put her family first.

Lillian is survived by: her husband Gerry; daughters Lynn (Dennis Nordhagen) and Sue (Jason Corrigan); and sister Simone Florence. She has six grandchildren: Olen, 18, Toril, 16, and Tayte, 13, Nordhagen; and Ryan, 12, Bradley, 9, and Natalie, 9, Corrigan.

She is pre-deceased by: her son, Lenny; her mother, Yvonne Doran; her sister, Alice Von Niessen; and her brothers Aurel, Philip and Roger Doran.

A funeral service will be held for Lillian at St. Anne Catholic Church in Falher on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., with interment at the Falher Cemetery and lunch in the church basement to follow.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her name to Alzheimer Society of Alberta (Grande Prairie region) or to the Hythe Continuing Care Foundation.

Care entrusted to Bear Creek Funeral Home (780) 830-7742, bearcreek funeral.com