Obituary – Lorane Dumont

Lorane Dumont

July 10, 1940 – Jan. 7, 2024

It is with great sorrow we say goodbye. God’s grace and mercy has taken her home.

Ruby (Lorane) Dumont, pioneer of Whitemud Creek, passed peacefully on Jan. 2024 at the age of 83 years.

Lorane was born in Grande Prairie, eldest daughter of Wilfred and Pauline Reid. Lorane spent her earlier years living in Grande Prairie with her younger sister Francis and mother, while enjoying the amenities of urban life. This ended abruptly when Grandpa returned home from serving overseas in WWII. Wilfred, Pauline and the two girls, along with his brother John, made the journey to Whitemud Creek to take up homesteading.

Wilfred had acquired VLA land as a serving member of the army. This was the beginning of a new adventure and the end of life as they knew it. There were no roads, electricity or running water. They lived in a granary their first summer until Wilfred could establish a home. In 1954, mom’s youngest sister, Alice, was born and in 1956 a brother, Stan.

Lorane learned to love the land and the community despite the many hardships. There were many friends and neighbours and family all making a life and giving support and a helping hand.

John Dumont was one of those eligible bachelors in Whitemud Creek, who wooed mom successfully. In November of 1959, they were joined in holy matrimony in High Prairie. Lorane, at a tender age of 19, and John, 33.

In 1963, Andrew arrived, with much surprise Joan was born in 1964, and Glen followed in 1969. They spent a life time building the family farm clearing land quarter by quarter good times and bad. Lorane and John were married for 59 years until Dad’s passing in June 2019.

Lorane’s passion was sewing. She spent endless hours designing patterns and creating new clothes for her family. McPhee winter parkas were her specialty.

Lorane loved community. She was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Valleyview Branch #140 and served as president for several terms. She participated on the Home and School Committee and Valleyview Ladies Auxiliary, actively fundraising for school and community projects.

Her Christian values were impressed upon us. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Countless times we had the local widowers or bachelors over for home-cooked meals so they would not have to spend holidays alone. She had a heart of gold; her kindness was genuine.

Lorane spent the last few years living in Valleyview at Shepard’s Village independent senior’s condos, where John and she would rendezvous. He would enjoy a home-cooked meal, good conversation and friendship. Lorane maintained her garden and endless flowers on the farm, where she would catch up on the latest farm updates. The farm was her life and passion. Glen has the same love of the land and has continued on the family farm.

Lorane leaves her legacy with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Andrew son Lucas, Joan & Will Petluk children Kyle (Jasmine) great-grandchildren Reese and Ryan, Daughter Caitlyn Lind (Darcy) great-grandson Dwayne. Glen Dumont (Janet) son Shawn (Sandy) great-grandchildren Logan, Gavin Raya. Sons Steven and Ricky, daughter Amy.

Rest in God’s loving arms mom, until we meet again!

Cremation desired with celebration of life on March 3, 2024 at 11 a.m. Chapel of Memories in Peace River, Pastor Kevin Warkentin officiating.

Interment will be in Whitemud Creek Cemetery to rest by Dad’s side, summer 2024.

Special thank you to Dr. Casteleijn and the wonderful nursing and support staff at Peace River Sutherland Place. Your genuine kindness and support will always be remembered.

Donations to Sutherland Place Residents Council in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated.