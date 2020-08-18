Obituary – Lorraine D. Jaeger

Lorraine D. Jaeger

Lorraine D. Jaeger passed away peacefully August 5, 2020 at the age of 75 years.



She will be remembered and sadly missed by her loving husband James Jaeger; children Cynthia Frenette (Donald), Martin Jaeger (Susan Jubien), and Nina Sawan (Duane); grandchildren Cameron Jaeger (Rhanda), Abigail Jaeger, and Sonja Jaeger-Sawan; great granddaughter Mackenzie; and six siblings.



She was predeceased by her son Clayton Joseph Jaeger, grandson Marcus Jaeger-Sawan, brother Harold, sister Helen, and parents Joseph and Drusilla Waughtal.



Lorraine’s loving and thoughtful nature touched the hearts of those who had the honor of knowing her.



Her enjoyment of the simpler pleasures in life made a lasting impression on those who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all.



A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.



Memorial donations may be made to Moog and Friends Hospice House, c/o Penticton & District Hospice Society, PO Box 1105, Penticton, BC V2A 6J9.



Condolences may be directed to the family through providence funeralhomes.com 250-494-7752.