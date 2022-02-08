Obituary – Louise Rose Aimee Limoges

Louise Rose Aimee Limoges

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Louise Rose Aimee Limoges on Jan. 28, 2022 at the age of 72 years.

She was a long-time active resident of Girouxville and spent her last 11 years in Grande Prairie.

Louise was born on Feb. 19, 1949, the second oldest of six children, and passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Louise was married to Leonard Limoges on June 9, 1967 and raised four children together. She was a hard-working, loyal woman who excelled in all she did. Her first occupation was as a caregiver in which she had a day home during her early married years. She cared for those children like they were her own. She went on to work for Canada Post as the postmistress for 31 years and retired in 2011.

In the spring and summer months, she loved spending time at their lake lot at Shaw’s Point, and during the winter months she enjoyed travelling to the United States with her husband of 55 years, Leonard Limoges.

She enjoyed watching and playing all sports, playing cards, poker, and cooking. She was very involved with her children and grandchildren’s sports. If she couldn’t attend the game, she would faithfully watch it via livestream.

Family was everything to Louise. Her focus in life was to raise and instill strong family values in her children. She was blessed and proud to see and influence these same strong-rooted values in her nine grandchildren.

Louise is predeceased by her father Andre Gagnon, and sister Marilyn Gagnon.

She is survived by her mother Therese [Maure] Gagnon, her husband Leonard Limoges, and her children Marc [Tanya] Limoges, Mitch [Danielle] Limoges, Teena [Richard] Chailler, Rene [Sherry] Limoges and her grandchildren Jeremy St. Laurent [Kara], Daylen, Celine, and Amy Chailler, Apryl and Macyn Limoges, Brendyn and Hailey Limoges, and Sydney and Jackson Limoges.

If friends so desire, donations can be made to the Stollery Children’s Hospital, or Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish.

Louise’s service will be livestreamed on Chapel of Memories’ Facebook page. The broadcast will begin shortly before the service on Feb. 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.