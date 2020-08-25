Obituary – Madeleine Marie [née Brochu] Hébert

Madeleine Hébert

Madeleine Marie [née Brochu] Hébert was a long-time resident of Guy, High Prairie, McLennan, and Grande Prairie, with the last residence at the J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie. She passed away on Aug. 7, 2020 at the High Prairie Health Complex at the age of 98 years.



Madeleine was born on Jan. 31, 1922, the daughter of David Brochu and Alice Ruel in Girouxville. Madeleine arrived with her family from Quebec when she was five years old. She came from a large family of 14 children. There were three boys followed by eight girls of which she was the eldest daughter and then three more boys.



On Aug. 18, 1943 Madeleine married Prosper Hebert. Prosper had acquired over a quarter section the year before he married, 60 acres of which were already cultivated. They lived in a two-storey house made of squared-off logs which his father had built on the property. Madeleine knew all about hard work and dedication at an early age.



Madeleine raised her seven children on a mixed farm 5.5 miles northwest of Guy. They lived there until 1963. They sold their farm and moved 17 miles west of High Prairie and continued with mixed farming.



In the spring of 1982, Prosper and Madeleine sold their farm and traveled in a camper van spending one winter in Arizona. They both enjoyed camping and traveling. In 1987, they settled down in McLennan on a double lot where Madeleine loved gardening and flowers.



Madeleine is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Prosper, her siblings: Hermén- égile, Gérard, Georges, Marie-Louise MacKell, Anna Labrie, Thérèse Albert, Cecile Chev- rette, Rosaire and Henri.



She leaves to mourn her sisters: Alphonsine L’Heureux, Aline Audy and Marguerite [Mar- got] Gélinas, and brother Malgloire Bro- chu, and her children: Gisele [Marcel Duguay], Claude [wife, Gisele], Denise Sosa, Michel [Mike] [wife Gloria], Jacques [wife, Michelle], Cecile, Donat [wife, Pauline].



She leaves to mourn her grandchildren and spouses: Marc [Jenni- fer] Duguay, Anne [Warren Fitch], Jean, Gerard [Gerry] [Edwina Ayles], Kevin Sosa [Amber Carlson], Nadine [Jason Neufeld], Michelle [Mattiew Bradley], Dominique, William, Daniel [Tila Pelletier], George [Christine Timmons], David [Natalie].



She leaves to mourn many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



Funeral services were held Aug. 22, 2020 in Guy. Due to Covid-19 services were limited to immediate family. Father Remi Hébert, CSsR, of St. Joseph’s Parish, Grande Prairie, officiated.



Interment followed at the Guy Cemetery.