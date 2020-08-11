Obituary – Maurice Joseph Duchesneau

Maurice Joseph Duchesneau

May 26, 1963

April 3, 2020

On April 3, 2020, Maurice passed away at the age of 56 years in Slave Lake, Alberta.



Maurice battled a long fight with Thymoma cancer and said in the last days of his life “I want this to be done; I want to sleep in my own bed, look at some of my things and rest”



Maurice was born in High Prairie Alberta to Albert and Jacqueline Duchesneau. He was the youngest of the six brothers: Romeo, Norbert, Marcel, Roger and Lucien.



Maurice grew up in Joussard and went to high school in High Prairie at EW Pratt School.



He moved out on his own after high school and bought the small house on Lakeview drive in Joussard.



Maurice laughed and enjoyed telling of how his brothers would make comments about if he was going crazy because he was digging out a basement – under a house that didn’t have a basement – one pail of dirt at a time – he would end the story by saying but I did it!



The Duchesneau family grew with his brother Romeo’s marriage to Isobel and their daughters Amanda and Sheri, then brother Marcel married Doris and their daughters Michelle and Jade, brother Roger married Linda and welcomed Weona and Mya into the family.



The family grew through the years and during that time when Maurice was deep in his carpentry career of building homes with Maurice S, and that’s when he started talking to a high school friend that he hadn’t seen in years.



His friendship grew with her from telephone calls to going for lunch or dinner when she would come back to her family’s home, in Sucker Creek, for a weekend from Edmonton.



The visits began to get longer and phone bills started raking up so he decided to take the plunge and he asked Lorna Gail Willier to marry him.



So the planning began and then July 18, 1998 they exchanged rings and drove around High Prairie in his 57 Chevy honking the horn that they were married!



Maurice and Lorna became husband and wife; early on in their marriage they wanted to travel and see different places with each other.



So the trips began to Las Vegas , Alaska on a cruise, Mid-Western US, Canada’s four western provinces, they visited people they knew and in the last years of his life explored different places together in the RV.



Maurice and Lorna were together for 22 years, they had good times and heartaches and through all the years they kept each other’s strength during the loss of his parents Albert and Jacqueline and his father-in-law Francis Willier



Maurice worked in the facilities department at Northern Lakes College for more than 20 years and he really loved his job.



He enjoyed carpentry and took his trade seriously because he wanted things to last and to look back and say that he built that.



He had a quirky sense of humor that made his workmates sometimes cringe and sometimes laugh.



He liked to bug the guys.



Maurice would make jokes and laughed about things happening because he said what else can you do?



He knew that sometimes he was over excited about things other people didn’t care about, and he enjoyed working on his car and truck and continually building things for whomever he could help because that’s what made him happy.



He didn’t care about new clothes or how his hair (or lack of) looked – he would put on his toque and be smiling mowing the lawn or cutting a tree or just keeping busy.



Maurice did spend his last couple days with his wife in Slave Lake, he slept in his own bed, watched his own TV that is on the desk he built as a final project in school, and rested …. The way he wanted to.



Maurice was cremated and a memorial was held in Joussard on August 8, 2020.