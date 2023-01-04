Obituary – Melvin Albert Hill

Melvin Hill

It is with great sadness that the Hill family announce the passing of Melvin Albert Hill, long-time resident of High Prairie, on Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 88 years.

A celebration of Melvin’s life will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie, under the care of Northwest Funeral Chapel, www.nwfuneralchapel.ca, with luncheon to follow.

If friends so desire, a donation supporting Parkinson’s Syndrome research or treatment would be gratefully appreciated. Websites are www.parkinsonassociation.ca; www.parkinson.ca