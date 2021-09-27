Obituary – Melvin Sakundiak

Melvin Sakundiak

Melvin Eugene Sakundiak was born in Watson, SK, formerly of Grande Prairie and High Prairie, passed away peacefully at the Vegreville Care Centre, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at the age of 85 years.

Melvin is survived by his loving family, sons Darwin, David [George], and Merlin [Brenda] and their children Ryan [Jordan], Mitchell [Jessica], Alicia [Chris], Kyle, and Jeffrey: son Richard [Carmen] and their children Nicole [Jesse], Kristin [André], Carson [Emily], Derek [Anna], Bradley [Ashley], and Taylor [Dylan]: son Curtis [Tami] and their daughter Jordan [Richie]: son Greg [Kristina] their children Tanya [Troy], Crystal [Bray], Christopher [Jamie] and Brooklyn; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother Ernie [Darlene]; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Melvin is predeceased by his parents Michael and Anne Sakundiak; his first wife Sandra and second wife Madeline; and his sister Pauline [Patrick] Tumac.

Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the City of Grande Prairie Cemetery.

