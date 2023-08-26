Obituary – Mildred Louise St. Cyr

Mildred Louise St. Cyr

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mildred Louise St. Cyr at the age of 64, a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. Mildred left behind a legacy of strength, and unwavering faith.

Mildred’s journey was marked by the profound connections she made with her family and those around her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Albina Bendle, her brother Allan Bendle, and sisters Millicent Riczu and Gwen Bendle.

She is survived by her sister, Gladys Pavletic, and brothers, Fred Bendle, Keith Bendle, and Ken Bendle.

Her enduring love and care extended to her four daughters: Natalie Copley, Dawn Boily, Farrah Boily, and Brandi Boily, and to her devoted husband, Rene St. Cyr. Mildred found solace and strength in her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and her devotion was a guiding light in her life.

Mildred passed away from complications related to kidney and heart failure. Her absence is sorely felt, but her memory will forever shine bright in the lives of those she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Enilda Hall in Enilda, Alta. We invite you to join us for this tribute, followed by a potluck where we can come together to honour Mildred’s life, share stories, and find comfort in each other’s company.

Though she is no longer with us, Mildred’s legacy of love and kindness lives on in the hearts of those who loved her. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered.