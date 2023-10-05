Obituary – Pauline Gervais

Pauline Gervais

It is with great love and sadness that we mourn the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Pauline Florence Gervais, (nee Alexandre) from McLennan, at the age of 95 years.

Pauline was a beacon of love and light in our lives and all who knew her. She faced life’s challenges with grace, determination, and courage with a boundless capacity for unconditional love to family, friends, and her community which she was very involved and supported.

Pauline is survived by her children Gerry (Lorene), Julien (Maggie), Gilbert, Linda (Jacques), and Luc (Kathleen); her two brothers Rene and Denis; also, her grandchildren Jan (Karen), David, Steven (Michelle), Gail (Nathan), Tammy (Robert), Carrie (Cameron), Nicole (Roland), Monique (Andrew), Jacqueline (Doug), Alec, Paul (Amanda), Adele (Tony) Isabele (Alex); and 23 great-grandchildren.

Pauline was predeceased by her loving husband Armand; daughter Ida, son-in-law Greg; grandchildren Peter, Trevor, Tineke; and nine of her 11 siblings.

Rest in peace, mom, we love you, until we meet again.