Obituary – Philip Andre Aubin

Philip Aubin

On the morning of Sept. 28, Philip died peacefully at the age of 86, surrounded by his loving family at the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton, AB.

Prior to his admittance to hospital only two days earlier, he had had a full and independent life with his beloved Pierrette.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, telling stories, working on do it yourself projects, watching hockey, making bread, listening to audio books and getting in his daily walk of 5,000 steps.

He was born and raised on a farm in Girouxville, left in 1956, and returned after retirement in 1994 where he and Pierrette enjoyed 10 years before finally settling in Edmonton.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Pierrette (née Guimond), his two daughters Michelle (Hugh) and Colette, granddaughters Erin (Adam) and Andrea and great-granddaughter Gwen.

He is also survived by his brother Raymond (Coronna), sisters Doris and Laurence, his sister in-law Annette, and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Alfred and Beatrice (née Lorrain), siblings Regine (Earl Felts), Raoul (Eveline), Raymonde (Raymond Garon), Vivianne (Vernon Beaver), Loriane (Philippe Anctil), and Hector; brothers in-law Jean Dumont and Chuck Samis, son-in-law Geoff Dick, and nephews Don Felts, Richard Aubin, Gilbert Aubin, Patrick Beaver and Réal Aubin.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Laurier Heights Community Hall located at 14405 85th Avenue NW, Edmonton Alberta. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and a short religious service will commence at noon followed by lunch.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the CNIB or Diabetes Canada. Philip lived with increasingly limited vision due to macular degeneration.