Obituary – Philip Robert (Bob/Bobby) Nazar

Philip Robert (Bob/Bobby) Nazar

Philip Robert (Bob/Bobby) Nazar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 75 years of age in Red Deer, AB.

Born on July 13, 1946 in Sudbury, ON to Phil and Katherine (Kitty) Nazar, Bob would be the second of four sons. The family soon moved to Cornwall, ON where he attended St. Columban’s Boys School and St. Lawrence High School. Bob was very active in sports throughout his schooling years, his major love being hockey, followed by football. Bob then moved to Antigonish, NS to attend St. Frances Xavier University, where, along with receiving his Bachelor’s Degree, he again played hockey for the school. Bob had many fond

memories and stories of his three years at “St. F.X.” — always so close to his heart, he could still

be seen wearing his favorite ‘X’ jersey or t-shirt, and of course his ever-present ‘X’ graduation ring.

Following this, Bob was accepted to study for his Master of Arts Degree at the University of Minnesota, where he completed his thesis on “The Comparison Between the Curved Blade and Straight Blade Hockey Sticks”. He was always so proud of his accomplishments there. We would be remiss in not mentioning that Bob always spoke fondly of studying under the U of M’s Dr. John Alexander (d.) as well as Clare Drake (d.), a renowned hockey coach (later in Canada) who had also studied hockey skills & conditioning for his own thesis, both of whom provided Bob with an incredible amount of support and wisdom.

Upon completion of his post-secondary schooling, Bob returned to Cornwall where he was involved with The Big Brothers Assoc, YM-YWCA and The Laurencrest Youth Home. He then began his professional teaching career, starting with high school in Red Lake, ON, adult education at Northern Lakes College (Grouard, AB), Prairie River Junior High School (High Prairie, AB), and later concluding his work life with substitute teaching and adult education mentoring in Red Deer, AB.

With hockey being his choice of sport in life, Bob went from being a player himself to coaching – first and most proudly in Red Lake, where he coached his high school team to their first ever NORWOSSA hockey championship. He later coached minor hockey in High Prairie for a number of years, along with junior high intramurals and outdoor education – Bob always loved sharing his hockey skills and knowledge of the outdoors and conservation with all ages.

Throughout his teaching career, Bob shared countless stories and created many memories with the scores of students that walked through his classroom doors, while being left with more than a few grey hairs. In their younger years, Bob’s children and their friends shared many winter hours being pulled in a huge sled behind the snowmobile, laughing and enjoying the Great Outdoors that Bob had such a passion for.

Bob leaves behind his wife Marion, son Ryan (Sara) of Vancouver, daughter Chelsey (Ken) of Edmonton, and his two much loved grandchildren Lucas and Emmy. He will be missed by his brothers, Peter (Annie) (also former spouse Sue), Terry (Vi) and John (Rosemary), all of St. Catharines, ON, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family across Canada.

Over the years friends, students and family “endured” many of Bob’s witticisms….his childrens’

favorite being … “ I just can’t wait for tomorrow….because I get better looking every day! ”

A private family service will be held at a later date.