Obituary – Raymond Lamarche

Raymond Lamarche

July 21, 1950

December 20, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Raymond Harvey Lamarche at his home in Dalmeny, surrounded by his loving wife of 42 years, and his two sons Ryan, Travis, and his grandson Kristian. Unfortunately his daughter, Michelle, was unable to make the trip from New Brunswick due to health problems. Raymond was blessed with eight precious grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Raymond leaves to mourn his loving sister Pauline [Henry Brown], brother Henry Lamarche and sister-in-law Rose Lamarche from Williams Lake, B.C.; his four brothers Ralph, Russell, David [Jeanette], and Lloyd [Joyce] from Joussard area. His sisters Marge, Lorraine [Gord] and Diane, also from the Jossard area. He’s also greatly mourned by his brother-in-law Rueben Rhodes from Calgary, and his two sisters-in-law Bertha Dyck from Waldheim, and Marlene Rhodes from Calgary. Raymond was predeceased by: his grandparents Alphonse and Marcella Lamarche; parents Maurice and Marjorie Lamarche; and his younger brother, Roger Lamarche. He’s also remembered and mourned by many nieces, nephews, and his two special friends from Holy Cross High School. Bob Morey and Paul LeMire. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Dalmeny Funeral Home.