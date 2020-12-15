Obituary – Raymond Michael Willier

Raymond Michael Willier

Nov. 23, 1951 – Oct. 28, 2020

Raymond Michael Willier was born Nov. 23, 1951 in High Prairie. His parents, whom both predeceased Ray, were James and Amelia Moostoos. He was also the great-grandson of Chief Moostoos for the Sucker Creek First Nation, Signatory to Treaty No. 8 in 1899.



Ray was the youngest boy of his 15 siblings, 10 of whom have also predeceased him. He grew up on his parent’s farm in Sucker Creek where he rode horses, wagons and fed livestock as a daily routine.



Ray attended and survived the Joussard Mission Residential School until Grade 9, where he started his first part- time job at the age of 15 with his dad and brothers at the Bissell’s sawmill. While working, he continued his education in High Prairie and graduated at E.W. Pratt in 1971. He continued his education and graduated from Grande Prairie Regional College with a diploma in Business Administration. He also completed a Certified General Accountants, as well as Financial Management at the University of Alberta.



Ray used his education to gain many employment opportunities and explored many business ventures that allowed him to travel to new places, which suited him fine as he loved to travel.



Ray was a strong advocate for his community. He had strong leadership qualities that enabled him to be on council for 13 years, Chief for three years, and Treaty 8 Grand Chief for one year.



Ray was instrumental in many negotiations and one of them was obtaining water and sewer for each house on Sucker Creek First Nation. He also played a strong hand in building the Band Office.



Ray was a well-known and very successful businessman. In his early years, with his wife, Dianne Willier, his ventures included; owned and operated a bottle depot in High Prairie, Ray’s General Store in Enilda, Dreamcatcher Inn with restaurant and bar now known as Royal Star, Moostoos building aka the library in High Prairie, Ray’s Gas Bar in Sucker Creek, and R&D Bussing.



Ray had so many passions, such as family gatherings where you would always find him singing with a guitar. He loved the outdoors and was great at hunting, trapping, fishing, and gathering plants, many of these passions he shared with his family and passed what knowledge he had to them.



He loved horses and owned many, as his father and great-grandfather did. Ray was generous with his horses and often gave them away as significant gifts.



He loved every kind of sport! In his earlier years, he has played Fastball until an injury stopped him from playing, but he continued to be part of the game as he shared his knowledge and love of the game through coaching. He coached various teams [women’s, men’s and youth], many that won their divisions and such.



He also coached minor hockey for a time and was a huge fan in general to the sport. He enjoyed curling, bowling, and horseshoes; they hosted various tournaments at their home for all occasions including in loving memory of others.



Recently, golf became a passion for him and his wife, from the daily [fun] battles they had with each other on the course to being representatives in the Alberta Summer Games and carrying the banner for Zone 8 seniors category, and too many tournaments to count, golf became part of their routine.



His love for life was evident on his face when you crossed his path. You would have been met with a genuine smile, friendly handshake or warm hug.



Ray would share many stories that would make you smile or give a laugh. His gift as a storyteller was unquestionable.



There were not very many places you wouldn’t see him and his wife enjoying life to the fullest and loving every moment. Ray loved his family and devoted his life to making them happy. He shared what he could and helped where he can. He defended those he loved and was always there for them. It’s though his actions that he instilled the values he shares, one of them being the most important of all; family, is the most valuable thing you will ever have, treasure it, respect it, support it, love it – you will never get another one like it.



One of his favourite saying was, “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” To which, many could benefit from.



Ray fought a courageous battle with leukemia but ultimately passed away on Oct. 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He left knowing that he was loved and will be greatly missed by those around him.



Ray leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Dianne, their children, Michelle, Ross [Michelle], James, Scott and grandchildren Selwyn, Sadie, Austin, Edmond, Trentin, Brett, and one great-grandson, Reed, and also many family and friends.