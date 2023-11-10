Obituary – Richard (Dick) Alan Daly

Richard Daly

Richard (Dick) Alan Daly, of Edmonton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 22, 2023. He was a husband, father, grandfather great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Dick will be lovingly remembered by his wife Alice, children Colleen (Darryl) Pitchko, Garnet (Darla) Daly; grandchildren Chelsey (Robbie) Thomas, Blake and Wyatt Daly; great-grandchildren Hayden and Rylee Thomas; sisters Fran, Colleen and Jan; and bothers Keith and Bert.

He was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Thelma, and bothers Bill and Rod.

Dick was born on June 5, 1942 in Prince Albert, SK to Earl and Thelma Daly. The family moved to High Prairie in 1946 where Dick grew up and graduated high school. He went to the University of Alberta the next year to be a teacher and at summer break he came home to visit and discovered Thelma was pregnant. Needless to say, the eight siblings spanned 21 years.

Dick’s first job was teaching in Lamont, AB. Fortunately for us, Dick was in a terrible car accident while working there. Because while recovering and gaining his strength he met his future bride, Alice Johnston. When he finally convinced her, every woman needs a Dick Daly, she agreed to marry him on July 25, 1964.

Dick was eager to help friends and family in need. His motto for life was “attitude not aptitude”, and would always tell you it will always work out.

Everyone who knew Dick will always remember there was always a story to be told and laughter to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of one’s choice.