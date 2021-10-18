Obituary – Richard Edward L’Hirondelle

Richard Edward L’Hirondelle

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard Edward L’Hirondelle in High Prairie on Sept. 3, 2021.

Richard was born Aug. 9, 1940. Richard fought a very brave battle having Parkinson’s disease for many years. After a fall on Aug. 23 and major hip surgery, he could not battle any longer.

Richard lived in East Prairie most of his life. He was an active person and did his best to better his community and surrounding area.

Richard was on East Prairie Metis Settlement council for many years. He was one of the founders of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre and served as a board member and president for many years.

Richard was with Northern Lakes College when it first started. The first program was a five-year project to see if it would work. Look what it is today – so many programs!

Richard also helped with programs and funding at Marigold Enterprises. He enjoyed floor curling and cards [he loved going to tournaments!] at the High Prairie Golden Age Centre, where he was a board member for many years. He also loved his garden and spending time in it.

Richard leaves to mourn: his wife Pearl, of High Prairie; four sons including Edward, Maurice, Bruce and Ricky; one grandson, Thomas; and four stepchildren, Geraldine, Bud [Donna], Hally [Lana], Charles [Delia]; as well as many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Sophie, Elaine, Bernadette, Yvette and Cecile; brothers Leon, Norman, Martin and Andre; several nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law Joe and Gordon.

He was predeceased by: his parents, Maurice and Marguerite L’Hirondelle; brothers Raymond, Frances and Gordon; sisters Laureen and Beatrice; nephews Patrick L’Hirondelle and Brian Tourangeau; and son Samuel L’Hirondelle.

Richard will be missed greatly by his wife and all those who loved him. The pain is gone, may you have peace and comfort.