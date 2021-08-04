Obituary – Robert Dupuis

Robert Dupuis

It is with sincere regret that we announce the death of Bob Dupuis, in Westlock Healthcare Centre, on Saturday evening, July 24, 2021.



Bob was 77 years old.



He fought a hard fight, but pancreatic cancer and kidney failure were too strong to defeat.



Bob grew up and attended school in Guy and High Prairie. As an adult, he took a job with ALCB, and that became his career. He managed a number of stores throughout Alberta, and eventually ran his own store in Barrhead, Alta.



After he retired, he and Dee moved to Rochester where he enjoyed puttering in his shop and growing flowers of all kinds.



Bob was predeceased by: his parents, Edward and Lily Dupuis; his brothers Leonard, Jack, Emil, Elmer, and Ben; and his sister, Eleanor Plante.



He is survived by: his loving wife Dee; brother Archie; and sisters Rose Plante and Judy Loiseau; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



As he requested, no service will be held.



Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to family by visiting west lockfuneralhome.com.