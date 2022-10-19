Obituary – Robert “Gub” Dubé

Robert Lucien Dubé

It is with immense sadness and breaking hearts we announce the passing of Robert Lucien Dubé on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the age of 58 years, after a short and fierce battle with cancer.

Rob was lovingly surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

Rob was proud of many things in his life, but his greatest pride came from his two daughters and four grandchildren. Rob loved spending time with family and friends. Camping, fishing, hunting, and ATVing were some of his favourites. He loved the outdoors. He was sharp-witted and always had a zingy, funny one-liner or a sarcastic joke. His love for his family and friends will never be forgotten.

Rob was born in Edmonton, and raised on a farm in Joussard. He called High Prairie and area his playground.

Rob and Kathy moved to Grande Prairie in 1988, when Rob started working at his career choice in cabinet making. He married Kathy in 1990, and again in 2022. They have two daughters Kiley-Rae Halwa and Renee Dubé.

Rob will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife Kathy; children: Kiley-Rae (Kyle) Halwa of Midland, Texas, USA, and Renée Dubé (Cody Le Stage) of Grande Prairie, AB: grandchildren: Ava-Lynn and Cash Halwa, Rhodes and Ruger Le Stage; parents Bert and Mary Dubé; brothers and sisters: Don (Nilda) Dubé, Pauline (Doug) Madsen, Anne (Paul) Daum, Leo (Penny) Dubé; as well by an extensive extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his mother-in-law Rose Poloz in 2009.

We wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to his homecare doctor, Dr. Barreth, his homecare nurses (Michelle G), and team as well as the Palliative EMS for the loving care provided to Rob.

A Celebration of Life was held Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at Oliver’s Funeral Home in Grande Prairie.

Memorial donations may be made to Autism Canada, 140 Yonge St., Suite 200, Toronto, ON, M5C 1X6, info@autism canada.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.oliversfuneralhome.com