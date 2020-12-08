Obituary – Robert Wayne Beamish

Robert Beamish

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Wayne [Bob] Beamish on Nov. 27, 2020 at the age of 66 years.



Bob was born May 4, 1954 to the parents of Everett and Emmie Beamish in High Prairie.



He leaves behind his wife Suzanne, of 26 years. His son Robert, wife Esme, grandchildren Cacey, Josie, Helena and Clancy. His daughter Jennifer Woodcock, husband Tim. Grandsons Coleby and Riley and great-grandson Rylan Woodcock.



Bob was the youngest of his family and leaves behind siblings Wes, Harold, Howard and Barbara and many nieces and nephews.



Bob and Sue lived in Fort Nelson B.C., for many years working in heavy construction and custom meat cutting. We all knew him for his nickname “Farmer Bob”.



Bob’s love for animals was evident to everyone and he had many different kinds from buffalo, to chickens, to pigs and many more.



Bob and Sue moved back to High Prairie in 2015 and there he worked in heavy equipment operating and then moved on to working on Wes’s farm. He became the jack-of-all-trades from farming to water hauling, to cooking, to mechanical – anything that needed to be done, Bob was the man to call.



Bob and Sue loved to travel. Wherever he went, he left a lasting impression.



He had a second home in Pennsylvania where Sue’s family lives. Bob was welcomed with open arms into the family. He had the best of both worlds.



His kindness touched each and everyone wherever he went. Bob will be missed by all his families and many friends.



Due to COVID restrictions, we will have a celebration of life for Bob in the late spring/early summer when the grass is green, and the birds are singing his favourite songs.