Obituary – Rose [Tokar] Snow

Rose Snow

Nov. 5, 1930 – July 9, 2021

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Rose Snow [nee Tokar] at the age of 90 years.



Rose was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 1997 and her youngest son, Wesley in 2011. She was the last survivor of her generation.



Rose leaves behind her children: Bonnie [Stan] Bell, David [Patricia] Snow, Robbie Snow, Nadeen [Ed] Ribar and Wayne Snow; her grandchildren Paige, Sarah and Samantha Snow, Logan Bell, Danielle and Jason Ribar.



Rose was a wife, mother and co-owner of Snowflake Video and Sound with Rob in High Prairie. After her stroke, she and Rob retired to Kelowna. Upon Rob’s passing she moved back to High Prairie. She resided at the Pleasantview Lodge, then moved to Manoir Du Lac in McLennan, and lastly, to the Grande Prairie Care Centre.



Rose’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to family, friends, and staff at these care facilities for their help and loving support.



Care entrusted to Bear Creek Funeral Home [780] 830-7742.