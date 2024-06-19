Obituary – Rosemary Louise Bates

Rosemary Bates

March 24, 1939 – May 25, 2024

Rosemary Louise (Babs) Bates, 85, of Kelowna, passed away May 25, 2024 at the age of 85 years.

It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Babs – a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend to many, artist, entrepreneur, and lover of life.

She was born in Edmonton on March 24, 1939, to Molly Akins and Sydney Whitlow and has ties in Cremona, Edmonton, High Prairie, Cochran, and Kelowna.

She loved her 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Always ready for a laugh (and a glass of wine)! Offering support to all in good and difficult times. She never forgot a birthday and made everything beautiful while looking beautiful herself. She taught us strength, tenacity, and hard work. Along with how to throw a party!

Rosemary is survived by her four children with Clayton Bates: Sydney (D’anna), Tami, Tim (Ashifa) and Brenda (Mark); her grandchildren Cody (Owain), Mackenzie (Jeremy), Cameron, Khalaf, Kiyan, Zayd, Harrison, Francesca, Sasha and Klara; her great-grandchildren Kai and LouEllen; and her two sisters, June Blazsoek and Karen Whitlow.