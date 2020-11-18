Obituary – Russell Ronald Lochhead

Russell Lochhead

May 11, 1960

Nov. 3, 2020

Russell Ronald Lochhead, resident of Grande Prairie, AB, formerly of High Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the age of 60 years.



Russell was born on May 11, 1960, in Calgary, and was raised in southern Alberta. He went to Grant McEwan University and obtained his diploma in social work.



Russell was self-employed, owned several vending machines in various locations, and ran a school cafeteria.



Russell enjoyed coffee and conversations with his family and friends, cooking, building things, road trips to various locations with little day trips to Alberta and British Columbia, and family dinners.



He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He was very caring, loving, and had a wealth of knowledge. You could usually find him reading or watching the History Channel on TV.



He will be sadly missed by: his wife Thelma; children: Scott [Kesha] Lochhead, Nikki Lochhead, and Lynne [Shawn] Grassl; grandchildren: Jordan, Joshua, Jayce, Maddi and Ryaen; his dog, Boo; and his cat, Sheldon.



Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada [#202, 11227 Jasper Ave., Edmonton, AB, T5K 0L5].



Condolences may be sent to www.oliversfuneral home.com