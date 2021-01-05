Obituary – Sharon Faulkner

Sharon Faulkner

Aug. 25, 1945

Dec. 9, 2020

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 our beautiful angel, Sharon Faulkner, passed away peacefully.



Sharon was born Aug. 25, 1945 in Vita, MN, to Alexandria and Demetris Toffan. Oldest sister to her brothers, Robert and Dale Toffan.



Our beloved wife and mother, is survived by her ever-loving husband, Bernard Falkner, her daughter Shauna, and son Jason. Brother Robert and Dale Toffan. Sharon is also missed dearly by her sister- and brother-in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.



Sharon devoted her life and love to Bernie, Shauna and Jason. All the good times included road trips, countless camping trips, travelling across Western Canada, and later in 2007 Sharon and Bernie took an amazing trip to Eastern Canada.



Sharon was loved by all. She was a loving and caring soul that touched so many. Anyone who knew her, loved her, and her big squishy hugs and kisses, will be missed by all. She gave the best hugs ever!



Her love for cooking, canning and all things creative will certainly be a legacy that will forever be carried on.



We want to give a special thanks to everyone at the Cross Cancer Institute of Edmonton, Amy’s House and most importantly the compassionate care that was given to her, by her doctors and amazing nurses, in the High Prairie Health Complex.



Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will happen at a later date. A private funeral service has taken place on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Amy’s House https://www.amyshouse.ca/stay