Obituary – Stanley Auger

Stan Auger

With broken hearts and loving remembrance, the family of Stan Auger of Grouard, AB announce his tragic passing on July 25, 2023 at the age of 58 years.

Stan is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda; children: Jordan (Anastasia) and Jessie; grandchildren: Damien, Aloysha, Arya, Serenity; brothers: Dwayne (Carrie), Merle (Shelley) and Steven; sister, Audrey; as well as numerous aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents: Joseph and Eva Auger; sons: Joey and Tyler.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at the Flatbush Complex, Flatbush, AB. Visitation time is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service starts at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Athabina Cemetery, Flatbush, AB.

Please send condolences to www.psfh.ca