Obituary – “Uncle Nicky” Shybunia

Nick Shybunia

It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to “Uncle Nicky” Shybunia. He lived life to the fullest with great joy. Ask how he felt, it was always, “Super fantastic!”

Nick worked from a shoe salesman, truck owner, oil rigs, seed cleaning plant and sales (North American Seeds) restaurant owner (Uncle Nicky’s, Homesteader Dining Lounge), land developer, and many other projects.

He enjoyed an active interest in politics and supported our local MLAs and town councils. He travelled all over Canada, USA and Mexico with many friends and his wife, Judy. He also enjoyed flying his airplane, driving his boats, and fishing. He especially enjoyed driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle during bike rides with his friends, and we can’t forget all his coffee buddies.

Nick was predeceased by: his parents, Jacob and Krystina; brothers Sidney (Kathy) and Fred; nephews Wayne and John; sisters Luba (Bob) and Mina (Jack).

Nick will forever be remembered by: his loving wife Judy of 57 years; sister-in-law Jenny, Carole (Paul); nephews Alan, Bruce and family; nieces Diana and family, Christina (Brian) and family, Anna Marie (Andy) and family, Robin (Andy) and family, Penny (Tim), Tanya and family, Erica (Bob) and family; along with many cousins and friends of many years.

Sincere thank you to the staff and doctors at the acute care unit at the High Prairie Health Complex for the great care Nick received. Greatly appreciated by wife Judy and family.

Plant a tree in his memory. At Nick’s request, there will be no service. He will be fondly and lovingly remembered.