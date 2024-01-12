Obituary – Venice Taylor

Venice Taylor

July 21, 1925 – Dec. 12, 2023

Venice Vivian Taylor passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Calgary at the age of 98 years. Venice had been a long-time resident of High Prairie, AB before moving first to Canmore, AB, then Calgary.

She is survived by her five children: Brian (Darlene), Joan Taylor Mitrovic (Mike), Marianne Sandquist (Rick), Ron, Bob (Lisa), 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, as well as her younger brother, Arnold Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Venice was predeceased by her husband, Melvin, in 2004.

A family Celebration of Life was held for Venice on Dec. 17, 2023. Venice chose cremation for her final resting, and her ashes will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at a later date in 2024.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brentwood Care Facility, Calgary, as well as the Bow River Senior’s Lodge, Canmore, the Canmore Hospital, and Dr. M. Hawkins (Canmore) for their care and attention to Venice in her last years. Condolences may be shared and viewed at www.bowriverfuneral.com, Bow River Funeral Service, (403)678-4880.