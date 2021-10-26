Obituary – Vernon Alfred Cox

Vernon Alfred Cox

It is with great sadness the Cox family announces the passing of Vernon [Vern] Alfred Cox on Oct. 2, 2021, at the High Prairie Regional Hospital.

Vern was born in High Prairie on Dec. 18, 1926, and was the second of nine children of Verda and Roy Cox.

On Nov. 27, 1945, he married his beautiful wife Eileen Porter, and they began to raise their family of four girls and four boys.

Vern always possessed a passion for farming. In his early years, he worked his horses making hay in the swamp for his livestock. He was a mixed farmer raising grain, cattle, horses, and chickens. If he had spare time, he hauled grain, cattle, and lumber for others.

Vern was a prominent member of the Big Prairie community and enjoyed a cup of coffee and visit with his friends and neighbours. He was exceptionally proud of his children’s successes.

Vern loved watching baseball, hockey, and rodeo, but nothing made him prouder than to watch his grandchildren participate.

A patriarch of his family, he will always be remembered as the greatest grandfather to his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He played an influential role in many of their lives.

Vern is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Alvin Cox [Mable], Vera Cox [Jim Hennessy], Gerald Cox [Jean Anderson], Shirley Cox [Larry Sickstrom], Howard Cox [Donna Briand] and two of his children, Dennis Cox [Sharon Buerger] and Sheila Cox [Jim Larkin], and wife Eileen Cox.

He is survived by his remaining siblings; Marlene Cox [Joe Standard], Lenny Cox [Betty Brown], Erna Cox [Jack Boehm], and his six children; Linda Cox [Michael Behiels], Donald Cox [Rose Starko, predeceased], Wendy Cox, Arthur Cox [Suzanne Broderick], Kevin Cox [Mickey Hewko], Carla Cox [Reg Wack], numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Ruby Apin who provided tremendous support as a dedicated caregiver and friend to ‘Grandpa’ in his final years.

Thank you, Dr. Niazee, for the care and attention you provided.

A service will be announced at a later date.